CIC will offer safety flashers Thursday at Market Night at Brownwood

Members of the Community Improvement Council will have their safety flashers for humans and for dogs at Market Night at Brownwood from 4:15 to about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 depending on the weather. They ask for a $5 donation for each safety item. They will be on the corner of the sidewalk across from World of Beer.

The Brite @ Nite program is an on-going program to ensure that members of our community and their dogs are visible to vehicular traffic. The flashers on lanyards have three different light patterns to increase visibility. The doggie flashers have two light settings. Organizations wishing to obtain bulk amounts may contact the CIC at flashers@villagescic.org.

The CIC was organized in 1985 to serve the community as a liaison between the residents, the Community Development Districts, and the Developer. The CIC members provide a voice for the ideas and suggestions that are provided by residents of The Villages. Many aspects of The Villages lifestyle are the result of CIC efforts to turn ideas into reality. These include, but are not limited to, the following: numbers on the golf car tunnels; mirrors at the tunnels; the Adopt-A-Bench program; handicap lift chairs at Regional Recreation Center pools; traffic flow signs at the traffic circles; wheelchairs for the recreation centers.

The CIC meets monthly to discuss resident suggestions to enhance or improve life in The Villages. Members of the CIC follow-up as needed, and personally contact each resident who submits a suggestion.

For more information about the Community Improvement Council, visit villagescic.org.