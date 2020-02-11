Dianne Marie Langan, 62 of The Villages, FL, passed away in the comfort of her own home with the love and care of her husband, who was at her side lovingly caring and comforting her on February 9, 2020. She was born June 20, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 41 years, John T. Langan; her daughter Cindy and son Joey; her mother Joan Jones; her sisters Maryanne Jones and Terryann (Dennis) Launzinger. She will also be blessed with the soon to be grandson John Camilo (Due March 25). Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Jones.

She will always be remembered by her love and delight for Walt Disney World. Dianne was a faithful annual Disney Passholder and had been going there since it opened in 1971. Her last words were, “I Love you!”

There will be a celebration of Dianne’s life Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, FL. A visitation and viewing will be from 1:00-2:00 PM and a short prayer service will follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.