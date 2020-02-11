Eastbound lanes of County Road 466A to have pavement removed and replaced

The section of County Road 466A eastbound lanes from Canal Street to Morse Boulevard will have its pavement removed and repaved at night. This work will begin Sunday, Feb. 16 and end Tuesday, March 24.

Given the construction location, there will be lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling County Road 466A during construction.

Partial lane closures will occur as well as heavy machinery working near the travel way. Those traveling in the area are asked to travel at the posted construction speed limit to protect yourselves and construction workers.