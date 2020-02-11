Miss Marilyn Wilcox of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Nashua, N. H. and Hyannis Port, Ma. died on February 8, 2020 from complications of breast cancer.

She was born on May 26, 1929 in Nashua, N. H. to Mr. and Mrs. William (Dorothy Haskins) Wilcox, Sr. Miss Wilcox graduated from Nashua High School, received a Bachelor of Education degree from Keene Teacher’s College, a master’s degree in Reading from Boston University, and two certificates of advanced study from Wheelock College.

Miss Wilcox began her career as a first-grade teacher in Nashua followed by a long and distinguished tenure as a first grade teacher and reading specialist in Newton, Massachusetts. She ended her career teaching first grade at New Searles School in Nashua.

While in Newton, Miss Wilcox worked with Phyllis and Bennett Cerf, publishers at Random House, to develop an individualized reading program for elementary school. Her program became the model program and her classroom became a learning lab for teachers from all over the world. She was a frequent lecturer on methods for teaching reading. She was a staunch advocate of phonics.

Miss Wilcox had been a member of many organizations including the International Reading Association, Delta Kappa Gamma reading fraternity, Nashua Country Club, Hyannis Port Club, Hyannis Yacht Club, Junior League, Vincent Club, and AMFAR. She was committed to progressive social causes and was a staunch Democrat.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Mrs. William (Nancy) Marcoux, Mr. William Wilcox, Jr., Mr. John Wilcox, and Dr. Peter Wilcox. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law and best friend, Mrs. William (Pauline) Wilcox, Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends including her nephew, William Marcoux, Jr., with whom she made her home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 A. M. at the UCC at the Villages. It is suggested that any memorial contributions be made to the mortgage fund of the UCC at the Villages, 12514 County Road 101, Oxford, Fl 34484 or dup15q.org.