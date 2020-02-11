Sharing the multi-modal paths

To the Editor:

Comment regarding bicyclists and golf carts.

When using my golf cart I always give the bicyclist plenty of room but I will say that I’ve seen many instances where bicyclists don’t follow the rules and feel like they should have the right of way.

They do not stop at designated stop signs and especially if they are in sizable groups seem to feel that cars and golf carts should stop for them.

I just had an incident happen on Belle Meade where had I not really been watching the bicyclist never even slowed down at the stop sign at the corner of Bourne Avenue and then began to berate me saying I nearly hit him and using awful language to beat. We’ve also seen a group of 15-20 bicycles going through a gate and not one of them stop and golf carts have to wait. The bicyclists are at fault as much as golf carts because everybody is in too big of an hurry.

Bicyclists need to understand they have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road.

Don Robinson

Village of Piedmont