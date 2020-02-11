William Richard “Rick” Russ, 72 of The Villages, FL, went to heaven on February 3, 2020. He lived in The Villages, FL for 20 years with his wife, Sue. Rick was born in Martinsville and lived in Morgantown, Gas City, Monon, Peru, Indianapolis and Fishers, Indiana.

Rick is survived by daughters Shawn (John) Cox, Loree (Derek) Phillips, sons, Shannon (Christi) Russ, Travis Russ, and Ryan (Dana) Poe. Three brothers, Nick (Nancy) Russ, Mike (Carolyn) Russ, and Jim Russ. Aunt Pat Burns and Uncle Jim Teague and lots of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rick was very blessed to be called “G-pa” to Braden, Keaton and Alayna Phillips, Evan and Gavin Russ and Alyssa and Braylen Poe.

Rick was a graduate of Morgantown High School, Indiana University, Ball Sate and the Indiana Principal Academies. Rick’s work experience included teaching at Keystone Middle School, Eminence Schools, and Mississinewa HS, Athletic Director, and Administrative Intern at Mississinewa HS. Principal of Monon Jr-Sr Schools and Maconaquah HS. He served as Director of Academic Competitions for Indiana. Rick retired as Principal of Westfield HS in 2005.

Rick was known for his hunting skills, mushrooms, moles and raccoons. His hobbies were working out, golfing, reading and spending time with grandkids, family and friends.

Rick’s Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at The Villa, 16485 Del Webb Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 on the property of Britton Falls. The G-kids have planned a feast of G-pa’s favorite foods to share from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. At 3:00 pm, Dr. Linda McCoy will pastor a program of memories from his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Rick and his family request that you please honor him by paying it forward with random acts of kindness. Rick’s family would be grateful to hear your creative ways of paying it forward by bringing a note to the celebration or send us an email to: rickrussfeb3@gmail.com. We will have Pay It Forward cards with all the contact information at the Celebration.