The hateful Villager with the anti-Trump signs

To the Editor:

Grow up. We didn’t agree with many of Obama’s actions and inactions, but we respected the mantle of the POTUS. You are too hateful and immature to understand that in a Republic we don’t ALL have to agree but we NEED to respect one another.

President Trump was obviously not your pick but over $63 million of us voted for him and support his policies. He has done more positive measures for our country than any other POTUS in spite of being investigated, harassed and even spied upon well before he was sworn in.

You must realize that the despicable acts of Pelosi et al are turning the fence sitters into solid Trump supporters. The November election will be a red sweep.

George Miske

Lake Shore Cottages