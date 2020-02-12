To the Editor:

Why are the executive golf courses in The Villages deteriorating so badly?

The conditions of the greens and tee boxes have been getting worse every year for the past 3-5 years, and now are at the worst I have seen in my 12 years here. Churchill, Belmont, Pimlico, Hawkes Bay, Saddlebrook, Sweetgum, are just a few of the courses that have unplayable greens.

We were promised better conditions from the new head of executive golf hired last year, but conditions have continued to get worse. We invested in this community years ago due to the free, well kept executive golf courses.

Now we are being told, I know the course are terrible, but what do you want for free! I actually had an ambassador apologize to me on the second hole at Hawkes Bay for the deplorable conditions. What can we do to turn things around. Any ideas?

Al Rickis

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens