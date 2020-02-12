Wife remains jailed after knife threat against husband in The Villages

A wife remained jailed nearly a week after allegedly threatening her husband with a kitchen knife in The Villages.

Elizabeth Sage Levy, 26, is facing a charge of aggravated assault following her arrest in the early morning hours this past Friday at the home of her mother-in-law in the Village of Tall Trees.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Welcome Way after Levy took a six-inch knife from the kitchen and chased her husband around the couch, according to an arrest report. They began arguing Thursday night and it continued for several hours before Levy’s husband asked her to leave. That is when Levy apparently became enraged and grabbed the knife.

She demanded that her husband drive her to Jacksonville. Levy said she wouldn’t kill him, but threatened to “hurt” him if he didn’t take her to Jacksonville.

The husband told deputies he was afraid his wife of several months was going to stab him.

Levy was initially held without bond, but a judge set her bond at $5,000 after an initial appearance in Sumter County Court.