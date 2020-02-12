Wildwood company awarded $1.6 million contract to build storage hangars at Leesburg airport

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessings Monday night to an agreement with a Wildwood construction company to build and furnish two aircraft storage hangars at Leesburg International Airport.

The agreement with Emmett Sapp Builders is for just under $1.6 million – 80 percent of which came to the airport through funds provided by the Florida Department of Transportation. That left the city having to pay just 20 percent of the costs, or $319,000.

Emmett Sapp Builders was selected over three other companies that submitted higher bids – SEMCO Construction Inc. (Bartow) $1.68 million, Gray Construction (Trenton) $1.8 million and R.L. Burns Inc. (Orlando) $1.9 million. Those companies were among 10 contractors who had attended a mandatory pre-bid meeting in October before bids were accepted the following month.