19 cows killed when truck overturns on I-75 in Sumter County

Nineteen cows were killed when a cattle truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The semi was northbound at 8:22 a.m. near Mile Marker 327 when the driver, 59-year-old Jay Mallard Lanier of Plant City, allowed the front end of the truck to hit a guardrail and it overturned, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

This cattle truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel and was ticketed on a charge of careless driving, the report said.

Eighty-three cows were being transported in the trailer.

The crash shut down some northbound and southbound lanes of I-75. All lanes of traffic re-opened by 4 p.m.

The truck is owned by JR or Doyle Saul of Williston.