Mercedes Powidzki went to be with her Savior this past Monday, February 10, 2020. Mercedes was born in New York City and in Junior High School moved to Philadelphia where she met her future husband, Karl. Mercedes was especially known for her love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her beautiful smile and her outgoing personality. Mercedes loved to travel, and went on over 20 cruise trips all over the world. Her favorite hobbies included playing bridge, shuffleboard and volunteering at her church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Olga, her grandmother, Helen her mother and her daughter-in-law, Kelly.

Mercedes leaves behind her four cherished boys and their spouses Karl (Susan), Robert (Dawn), Tom (Sharon) and Edward. She had 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Mercedes was a stay-at-home mom for over 15 years and then worked professionally at Holy Redeemer Hospital and then for an Orthopedic Surgeon as his Lead Secretary.

She will be missed by all who knew her especially her husband of 64 years, and her high school sweetheart, Karl C.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist at the Villages.