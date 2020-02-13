Summerfield man arrested after drug paraphernalia found in his backpack

A Summerfield man was arrested after drug paraphernalia was found in his backpack after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Johnny Isaiah Goodfella, 37, was driving a gray Jeep utility vehicle at 2:42 a.m. Thursday when he was pulled over after failing to come to a complete stop at an intersection on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of a backpack turned up a gray plastic pen which had been manipulated to be used as a smoking pipe. The pen tested positive for traces of methamphetamine. Goodfella was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Goodfella had been arrested in 2017 at Goodwill Superstore in Oxford.