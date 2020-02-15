Sumter commissioners boost animal control services with addition of technicians

Three animal control technicians will be added to Sumter County’s Animal Control Division.

The technicians will supplement 11 animal control officers, two supervisors and the animal services manager. Commissioners approved the additional positions at their meeting earlier this week.

The technicians will be paid less than animal control officers and their duties will be primarily in the county kennel. They will receive and process animals brought to the kennel; assist in administering medication; monitor animal food consumption, behavior and health; provide food and water; clean cages; and assist with euthanasia.

Qualifications include knowledge of state and county animal control laws and procedures, as well as knowledge of animal behavior. They must have a year of training or experience in caring for domestic animals or livestock. Applicants also are required to be non-smokers for at least a year prior to applying.

Adding the positions is expected to help with a high turnover rate of animal control officers. A study by the assistant county administrator determined that the positions were needed.

In December, commissioners approved the addition of two animal control officers and converting a supervisor position to another officer. Adding those officers allowed expansion of service to Sundays and boosted after-hours response.

Construction of a block addition to the county’s wooden animal services building is expected to begin this month. The addition will add a laundry room, medical treatment and euthanasia room and a food storage building.

The addition and staffing changes were designed to make it easier for owners to reclaim their lost pets and encourage adoptions, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

The added staff and building addition are the latest efforts to improve the county’s animal services that began several years ago with a partnership with the Sumter County Humane Society. A county goal has been to achieve a live release rate of 90 percent so that fewer animals are euthanized. In December, Sumter County had a live release rate of 92.7 percent. The kennel received 119 animals and nine were euthanized.