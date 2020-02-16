Husband won’t be prosecuted despite bruises found on wife with dementia

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted despite the fact severe bruising was found on his wife who suffers from dementia.

Personnel at The Villages Regional Hospital contacted a state agency after 71-year-old Henry James Smith in October brought in his wife, claiming she had “constipation issues,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Hospital staff saw the woman had bruises on her face and neck and she was immediately admitted. Staffers contacted the Department of Children and Families and ordered Smith to leave the premises.

A CAT scan performed at the hospital showed the woman suffered from soft tissue hematoma, inter cranial hemorrhaging and intensive swelling to the scalp and forehead area, the report said.

In an interview at his home at 40027 Magnolia St., Smith claimed his wife had walked up behind him when he was raking leaves and he accidentally elbowed her in the face. He also claimed some bruises were caused by her “always pinching herself.”

Smith was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation and battery on a person over the age of 65.

However, last month the prosecutor’s office announced the case was being dropped due to “victim/witness issues.”