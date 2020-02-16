Wildwood woman dies two days after crash on U.S. 301

A 62-year-old Wildwood woman has died two days after a crash on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

Sandra Selesnick was pronounced dead at 2:51 a.m. Sunday at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

She had been driving a 2016 Nissan Versa at 8:31 a.m. Friday northbound on U.S. 301 near the intersection with County Road 472 when a 2020 Cadillac XTS400 driven by 29-year-old Michael Turner of Ocala, turned into her path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, the report noted.

Charges are pending.