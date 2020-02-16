Woman arrested after K-9 alerts on van during traffic stop in Oxford

A woman was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a van during a traffic stop in Oxford.

Shannon Matthews, 48, of Belleview, had been traveling as a passenger in the white Chrysler van at 2:03 a.m. Valentine’s Day when it was pulled over for speeding at the intersection of County Road 202 and County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A check of Matthews’ purse turned up a clear plastic bag which contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe with residue of methamphetamine.

The Burbank, Calif. native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.