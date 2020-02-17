Villagers’ adult son who felt ‘disrespected’ back in news after alleged brawl

A Villages couple’s adult son who was arrested last year after he felt “disrespected” in his job at Red Lobster has been jailed again in an alleged attack on a woman.

David Robert Morgan, 58, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Sunday on two counts of battery. A woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Morgan had called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat. She also said he had punched her on Feb. 10, according to an arrest report. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.

Charges against him in another case were dropped earlier this year.

Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job this past September and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. The Chicago native said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful.”

Morgan retained attorney Kris Vanderlaan of Ocala, who was able to persuade the prosecutor’s office to reduce the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor. The prosecutor’s office later announced it was dropping the case because of insufficient evidence.