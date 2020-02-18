Joan M. Mikulewicz, 68, of the Villages, FL, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she was a graduate of Manville High School and Farmingdale State College – SUNY. After marriage, Joanie and her husband raised a family in Robbinsville, NJ. She enjoyed working as a dental hygienist.

After moving to the Villages, FL, Joanie loved retired life. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, mahjong, wine club, and other activities. She had a positive attitude and was full of life, love, and joy.

She is preceded by her beloved son Adam J. Mikulewicz, and her parents John and Katherine Tobias. She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Joseph B. Mikulewicz; her daughter, Kathryn Mikulewicz; her sister, Carol Russo; her sister and brother-in-law, Marylou and Jeff Newman; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Cindy Tobias; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Gerri Mikulewicz; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020 for a viewing from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 N Hwy 441, Lady Lake, FL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanie’s name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 and the Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.