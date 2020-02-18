Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.

The honor recognizes Lt. Walter “Woody” Straub and Engineer Leonides Gonzalez for their outstanding performance in pediatric trauma care following a traffic accident in November 2019.

On Nov. 8, firefighters from stations 61 and 63 responded to a serious head-on motor vehicle collision on County Road 44. Several people were injured, including a teenage girl who was seriously hurt and transported directly to the hospital. Straub and Gonzalez rode with the teenager during transport to continue assisting with life-sustaining care.

Representatives from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Lake EMS, along with Lake County Medical Director Dr. Desmond Fitzpatrick, came to Fire Station 1 last week to present the awards in recognition of the crucial role the firefighters provided in the girl’s recovery.

Leesburg Fire Department Chief David Johnson also offered praise for his firefighters’ actions.

“Their dedication to the citizens and visitors of the City of Leesburg is a testament of what the LFD stands for and strives to accomplish every day,” he said.