La Hacienda Recreation Center and Sports Pool will be closed for normal activities on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23. The Outdoor Expo will be hosted at La Hacienda Recreation Center and Sports Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Facilities will reopen for normal activities on Monday, Feb. 24.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact La Hacienda Recreation Center at 753-1716.