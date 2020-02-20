A message for President Trump

Dear Mr. President:

I realize that I must show respect for the office that you hold, Mr President, however, this letter has to do with a very wrongful injustice that you have branded several National Football Players with. These (black) men were exercising their legal rights, which our flag stands for, to call attention to an injustice that has been cast upon other members of the Black Race. You, and most other Caucasian people who watch NFL games, knew what “taking a knee” was all about. All other Caucasians just “looked the other way” and patiently waited for the game to start. But you, Mr President, saw the color black, and it enraged you to the point that you called these NFL players SOBs, and said they had “disrespected our Flag.”

I suppose you had forgotten, Mr. President, about your “fake bone spurs” and your dodging the draft, during the Vietnam War era. (I wonder what poor soul had to go in your place?) You are the one that disrespected our Flag, by not having enough respect to fight for our country, our Flag, our freedom. You watched TV and saw the NFL Players “take a knee.” You saw the color black, which you hate. You owe these NFL Players an apology, President Trump.

And while a word I used earlier, “fake,” is still fresh, from day one of your Presidency, you have had the audacity to refer to the main stream media as “fake” news. Yet you lie constantly, day after day.

You should not run for re-election, President Trump; You will be doing our country a great disservice. They say you will never change; know what? I believe that. You are, perhaps, the most selfish, self-centered individual living on this earth. But before you go, President Trump, please do the right thing and apologies to those NFL Players. And you know, in your heart, that I am right.

Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake