LaVerne (Vern) Williams, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 18th surrounded by family at Lady Lake Specialty Care.

Vern was born on November 25, 1930 in Buffalo, NY. He is survived but his loving wife Arlene of 67 years, sons David, Warren (Carrie), Scott (Kathy), grandchildren Ryan (Diana), Laura (Luke), Ashley and Rachel, sisters, Elsie Riedel, Grace Farrington, sister-in-law’s, Joan (David) and Betty (Jerry) along with many nephews and nieces.

Vern’s career started as a tool and die maker, followed by sales representative in the plastics field, which lead to a mid-career move for Vern and Arlene starting Autech Plastics, an injection molding business in Auburn, NY. Vern enjoyed snow skiing and was a member of the volunteer national ski patrol for 25-plus years. Vern was involved with volunteering with many community activities over the years, most recently with the Villages Regional Hospital auxiliary staff. Vern also enjoyed traveling, golfing and the mountains.

A celebration of life will be at the New Life Christian church on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00.