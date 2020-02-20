Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.

Brittany Ann Lucas, 31, of Wildwood, was driving a white Dodge Charger with Texas license plates when she failed to stop at a stop sign Wednesday night before turning onto U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Lucas immediately admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed she has been classified as a habitual offender. Lucas had been sentenced to prison time in 2017 after she was tracked down at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square after a hit-and-run accident.

A search of the vehicle turned up 31 grams of marijuana and a scale that had the residue of marijuana.

Lucas was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana, a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.