Staunch Trump supporter who founded right-wing nonprofit aimed at students coming to The Villages

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The founder of a right-wing nonprofit organization who is a staunch supporter of President Trump and was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention is coming to The Villages to sign copies of his new book.

Charlie Kirk, 26, the founder of Turning Point USA, will be at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. to sign copies of “The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas that Will Win the Future.” The book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 3.

Kirk, who hosts “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Apple Podcasts and PodcastOne, founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to empower young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited governments. He has given speeches on college campuses across the nation and appeared on a variety of media outlets while “drafting a blueprint for freedom” and “redefining the future of American conservatism.”

Kirk’s new book examines the movement that put Trump, who spoke in The Villages in October, in the White House. He says the movement has “better ideas than the old right or the new left” and the rest of America needs to take note and start listening.

“President Trump has become a hero for patriots who are against ‘Big Everything,’” he said.

Kirk claims Americans are fed up with “Silicon Valley, the media, liberal higher education, the military-industrial complex, Twitter mobs, swamp monsters, Big Pharma, out-of-control prosecutors and gun-grabbing fascists.” He claims that “ordinary Americans” miss the days when the country “cared about rule of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Kirk also explains why Trump found an audience among young conservatives across the country – largely because he and his allies were working hard to protect all the small things that both parties dismissed – local businesses, families, churches and the rights of the individual.

‘“The Trump Doctrine is all about giving you a say in the future of America and a hand in making it happen,” Kirk says.

Turning Point USA has representation at more than 1,500 high school and college campuses nationwide. It boasts a full-time staff of 150 and is the largest and fastest growing conservative youth activist organization in the country.

Kirk has appeared more than 600 times on CNBC, Fox News and FOX Business News, is a columnist at Newsweek and The Hill, and was named to Forbes “30 under 30” list. He is chairman of Students for Trump, which hopes to activate 1 million new college voters on campuses in battleground states in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential election.

Last year, Kirk was presented with an honorary doctorate from Liberty University that cited his exceptional leadership and energetic voice for conservatives. His social media reaches more than 100 million people per month and he is listed as one of the “top 10 most engaged” Twitter handles in the world – behind only President Trump among conservatives.