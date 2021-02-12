$2,000 fine forgiven at home in The Villages once inhabited by rats

A $2,000 fine has been forgiven at a home in The Villages that was once inhabited by rats, roaches and snakes.

The home at 9143 SE 172nd Santee Place in the Village of Woodbury in 2017 had been the subject of neighbors’ complaints. At the time, neighbors said the owner, Lucy Leuthard, could no longer take care of herself and has been put in a nursing home in Ocala. Her status today is not known. The home was neglected and was covered with vines. The rats, roaches and snakes made neighbors fearful for their health and safety.

The home was in foreclosure and now has a new owner, a financial institution.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors was asked at Friday’s meeting to forgive the $2,000 fine. The District maintained the property on eight different occasions which meant the fines added up to $2,000. The actual cost of maintenance was $725.

“In this case, we’re going to lose $725. But we have to be careful when we say we’ll waive a fine. It could end up costing us a lot of money,” said Supervisor Cliff Wiener.