Indiana woman arrested after fight with man over teen daughter’s cell phone

An Indiana woman was arrested after a fight with a man over his teen daughter’s cell phone.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 10 p.m. Thursday to the Holiday Inn Express in Wildwood where the husband reported an earlier altercation with his wife at Yoder Farms in Lake Panasoffkee.

He had been attempting to discipline his daughter by taking away her cell phone. As he was taking the phone away, 39-year-old Darby Smith of Parker City, Ind. attempted to intervene and “get in his face,” according to the arrest report. She began choking him to the point he feared he would lose consciousness. She released him and walked away. They left in separate vehicles.

When deputies interviewed Smith, she admitted she had attempted to intervene between the man and his 17-year-old daughter, but said he told her to, “Mind her own business.” She denied putting her hands on his throat.

The Oneida, N.Y. native was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where she was initially held without bond.