Kevin Stephan Doucette

Staff Report

Kevin Stephan Doucette

Kevin Stephan Doucette, 63, of The Villages, FL  passed away on February 9, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on January 19, 1958  to the late George Doucette Sr. and the late Barbara Heselton Doucette in Somerville, MA.  Native New Englander  he relocated with his wife Mary Doucette in 2010 to sunny Florida. He worked for Walmart in the Automotive Department as the Manager. He loved to work with his hands to renovate his home. He enjoyed designing his yard and garden. He enjoyed summers in Maine with his family including his (late) niece Stacy her husband Robert and their children.

Survived by his loving wife Mary Doucette, daughter Kelli Doucette, stepdaughter Melissa Doucette, stepson George Doucette III , granddaughter Jasmine Andrews, Sister Patricia Orlando and brother Mark Doucette.  Many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings George, Kathy, Karen, Pam and Keith.

