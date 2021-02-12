Friday, February 12, 2021
Local COVID-19 death toll rising as virus continues to slam tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to increase Friday, with 10 more tri-county residents losing their battle with the fast-spreading virus.

Nine of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 1,391 deaths in the tri-county area, the 29,061 in Florida and the 479,842 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,814,422 cases – an increase of 7,617 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,781,450 are residents. A total of 79,318 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,286 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 29,061 deaths and 75,734 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 14 for a total of 3,866;
  • Lady Lake up 11 for a total of 1,378;
  • Summerfield up 10 for a total of 1,640;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,648;
  • Belleview up 10 for a total of 1,104;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 437;
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 628; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 901.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 56,877 – increase of 308
  • Deaths: 1,391
  • Hospitalizations: 3,305

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,551 – increase of 29
  • Deaths: 215
  • Hospitalizations: 465
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,528), Wildwood (901), Bushnell (829), Coleman (819) and Oxford (437).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,215 – increase of 116
  • Deaths: 503
  • Hospitalizations: 1,220
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,053), Leesburg (3,648), Eustis (2,069), Mount Dora (1,782) and Tavares (1,709). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,111 – increase of 163
  • Deaths: 673
  • Hospitalizations: 1,620
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,264), Summerfield (1,640), Dunnellon (1,187), Belleview (1,104) and Silver Springs (508). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

