Villager hopes Rick Scott will find his conscience

Dear Senator Scott:

I am a long-time independent/Republican who supported you as governor and voted for you on your run for Senate. I am disappointed in you for your failure to abide by your oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” and to be an impartial juror. Imagine a judge seating a jury with members who publicly announce that a guilty verdict is DOA.
As a former military officer, that was the same oath I took – and if my word is no good, then I am no good. I just don’t understand why so many Republican senators are afraid to stand up to Trump. I realize you may have higher political aspirations, but it may well be advantageous in the future to be the candidate who stood up to Trump and defended the Constitution than the one who “turned a blind eye” and ignored the obvious. Voters have long memories.
There are many Republicans here in The Villages who are tired of Trump’s ego and lies and will no longer vote for those who supported him. The Founding Fathers would be in tears if they witnessed the events on Jan. 6. Senator Mitch McConnell has signaled that Republican Senators (jurors) should “vote their conscience.” I just hope you have one.

Mark Carey
Village of Woodbury

 

