Hometown Twirlers staying busy with rehearsals and helping community despite COVID-19

Staff Report

The COVID-19 virus may have stopped the Hometown Twirlers from performing for nursing homes and social clubs but that doesn’t mean the group hasn’t remained quite active.

Members of the Hometown Twirlers are donating their own clothing items to charities since COVID-19 forced them to skip their annual garage sale fundraiser.

Rehearsals are ongoing and since the group couldn’t hold its usual garage sale fundraiser, each member will decide where to donate their own clothes.

“We are anxiously anticipating a time when we can perform for everyone again,” said Coordinator Sue Donahue-Osborne.

For more information about the Hometown Twirlers, contact Donahue-Osborne at (330) 718-0868.

