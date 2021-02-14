Sunday, February 14, 2021
Girlfriend arrested in pair of vacuum cleaner heists at Target

Meta Minton

Jamie-Jo Arin Sutton

The girlfriend of an alleged accomplice has been arrested in a pair of vacuum cleaner heists at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Jamie-Jo Arin Sutton, 34, of Apopka, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail following her arrest on a pair of warrants charging her with grand theft.

Sutton and her boyfriend visited the Target store twice in October and stole Dyson vacuum cleaners as well as a Dyson fan and a lamp, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The suspects fled the store after setting off an alarm by opening a fire-escape door. They drove out of the parking lot, with the merchandise, in a black, older-model Infiniti. They were caught on video surveillance each time.

The loss to the store as a result of the pair of thefts was $3,285.

A Lady Lake police detective used the images and vehicle information to track down the boyfriend’s father. He confirmed the woman in the photo was his son’s girlfriend. The pair was also involved in a similar theft in Altamonte Springs where they allegedly stole Dyson and Roomba vacuum cleaners.

Sutton is facing felony charges of grand theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

