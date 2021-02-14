Mary Louise Hartley, 75, of The Villages, FL, passed into eternal life on February 11, 2021.

MaryLou was born in Andover, MA, but lived in several different states and countries throughout her lifetime. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who was loved by all who knew her. She had a long career as a medical coder, was a gifted cook who loved to entertain, and she enjoyed traveling the world with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Constance Mitchell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Hartley; children: John Hartley Jr. (Stephanie Ingersoll), Julie Hartley (Thomas Mansfield), and Elizabeth Keenon (Bruce Keenon); grandchildren: Gregory Hartley, Matthew Keenon (Stephanie), John Hartley III, Jocelyn Daugherty, Emma Daugherty, Sarah Hartley, and Conor Hartley; sister Anne MacInnis (Norman “Buddy”), sister-in-law Marion Mahoney, and brother-in-law Russell Hartley (Evelyn), many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless treasured friends.

Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation Society and a celebration of life is planned for June. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in MaryLou’s memory be made to Cornerstone Hospice 601 Mariposa Way The Villages, FL 32162.