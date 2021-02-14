Villager golfs outside normal foursome and lands an Eagle

Villager Mike Martin was not able to get a foursome with his usual group this past week. So he figured he would just play a different executive course in his goal to play all of the executive courses in The Villages.

Little did he know that on Hole #7 of the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course he was in for a surprise.

Martin hit his tee shot to about 150 yards from the green to the left side of the fairway. Undaunted by limbs hanging into the fairway on the left side, he hit a draw with a five-iron that bounced on to green and rolled into cup.

Martin didn’t know the three guys he was playing with and due to an early dinner engagement with his wife he was unable to celebrate.

He pledged that he would take his morning guys to celebrate at breakfast when he told them the news. The morning guys have been told about the Eagle, but nothing was said about breakfast.

If you have a great day on the golf course, share the news with us at [email protected]