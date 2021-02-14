Wildwood woman jailed after spat with ex outside Summerfield store

A Wildwood woman was arrested after she allegedly shoved her former fiancé during an argument over a cell phone outside a store in Summerfield.

Alicia Nicole Thayer, 33, of 607 Cleveland Ave., was charged with simple domestic battery after the incident, which happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General store at 16630 S. U.S. Hwy. 301.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that Thayer – his on-again, off-again fiancé – was yelling at him while they were in her vehicle, so he got out of the vehicle and Thayer unloaded his clothes hamper and suitcase, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said Thayer left but returned about 10 minutes later and asked for her daughter’s phone. He said he mistook it for his phone and gave it to Thayer’s husband. The victim said during this encounter, Thayer pushed him and snatched his phone out of his hands, the report said.

A witness said she saw the victim and Thayer arguing in the parking lot. She said Thayer left and returned a short time later, and she saw her grab the victim’s arm and push him. The witness said a minor child was also trying to go through the victim’s pockets, too. The witness said she told everybody she was going to call law enforcement and Thayer left while the victim stayed, according to the report.

The deputy had Thayer return to discuss the incident. She said she dropped the victim off at the store and left. Thayer said she then noticed the phone was missing and she went back to the store to see if the victim had it, the report said.

Thayer said she called the phone twice and the victim answered the second time. She said she asked the victim for the cell phone but he said no, so she called her husband to get the phone and she left the store a second time. Thayer said the victim gave the phone to her husband, according to the report.

Thayer was taken to the Marion County Jail, where she was released Friday on $250 bond. She’ll appear in Marion County Court on March 3.