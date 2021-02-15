Monday, February 15, 2021
74.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

The Villages Woodworkers Club keeping members safe from Coronavirus

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to commend the administration of The Villages Woodworkers Club for doing a tremendous job of teaching all of us how contact tracing should be done. Simply put: When someone in the VWC tests positive a review of the dates and time of day that the positive person was present in the club is published to all those who were in the club on the same dates and times and instructs them to get a couple of tests. This is followed by a complete disinfection of the entire facility. The result is that the shop remains open and functional while being safe. Strict requirements for mask wearing are enforced and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. As a member of the VWC, I am proud of their efforts and feel that I am safe there.
It is indeed a model that every organization in The Villages should follow. Thank you Mike and the rest of the Board for a job well done!

Alain Morin
Village of Springdale

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Only Pearl Harbor was worse than attack on the Capitol

A Village of Rio Grande resident claims that only the Pearl Harbor attack was worse than the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor are unfair to Trump

A Village of Santiago resident contends former President Trump has been treated unfairly, including in some recent Letters to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 travel restrictions don’t apply at the southern border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident looks at the CDC travel regulations with regard to COVID-19, but wonders why those restrictions don’t apply to the southern border.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lake Deaton homeowners need to be held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends Lake Deaton homeowners need to be held accountable for damage to trees and vegetation in a protected wetland area behind their homes.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Another boring day without a vaccine

A Village of Santo Domingo resident describes her daily routine, centered on TV and trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine. She gets up the next day only to do it all over again.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is the one who needs to get over it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested that Americans need to “get over it.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County commissioners should get their priorities straight

A Village of Bridgeport resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions the priorities of the Sumter County commissioners,
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
74.1 ° F
75 °
73.4 °
88 %
1.9mph
90 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
74 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment