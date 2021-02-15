The Villages Woodworkers Club keeping members safe from Coronavirus

To the Editor:

I want to commend the administration of The Villages Woodworkers Club for doing a tremendous job of teaching all of us how contact tracing should be done. Simply put: When someone in the VWC tests positive a review of the dates and time of day that the positive person was present in the club is published to all those who were in the club on the same dates and times and instructs them to get a couple of tests. This is followed by a complete disinfection of the entire facility. The result is that the shop remains open and functional while being safe. Strict requirements for mask wearing are enforced and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. As a member of the VWC, I am proud of their efforts and feel that I am safe there.

It is indeed a model that every organization in The Villages should follow. Thank you Mike and the rest of the Board for a job well done!

Alain Morin

Village of Springdale