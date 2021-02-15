Thomas V. Steed, 79, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on February 9, 2021 after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson’s. He was under the compassionate care of Cornerstone Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born to Agnes and Thomas J. Steed on May 30, 1941. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Geraldine Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annette (Richert) Steed, two sons, Thomas Steed Jr., and Raymond Steed (wife Cindy), and a grandson Michael Steed; a brother Don Steed (wife Linda), and many nieces and nephews.

Tom graduated from Greensboro Senior High school in 1959. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Vietnam Era. He married his high school sweetheart Annette in 1963. He lived most of his adult life in Winston Salem, N.C. He adored his sons and coached them in Pop Warner football and Community Center basketball for many years. Tom was a self-employed owner of Steed Brokerage Company and had a long successful career as an institutional food service salesman. His hobbies included IDPA competitive shooting and Masters Track and Field; he excelled at both, winning many gold medals and trophies. In Winston Salem he was an active member of Pfafftown Christian Church.

In 2008, Tom and Annette retired to The Villages, Florida. He continued his successful hobby of Masters Track and Field, competing in Senior games and breaking records in his age group in the discus and shot put competitions. He also became an avid golfer, always chasing that elusive hole-in-one. He loved sports and stayed active until Parkinson’s robbed his body of the ability to compete.

Tom was a member of St. George Episcopal Church in the Villages. He will be remembered by his many friends as a genuinely nice and caring guy who never met a stranger. He was a good friend, humorous, and strong to the end; he gave of himself and enriched the lives of those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

There will be private family service in North Carolina at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. George Episcopal Church, (1250 Paige Pl., The Villages, FL. 32159); Pfafftown Christian Church (P.O. Box 130, Pfafftown, N.C. 27040); Cornerstone Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Tom in his final days.