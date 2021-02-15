Monday, February 15, 2021
Villages Sumter County commissioners dedicate new Wildwood fire station

Staff Report

Two Sumter County commissioners from The Villages recently conducted a dedication ceremony for a new fire station in Wildwood.

Sumter County Commissioners Craig Estep, left, and Gary Search recently attended the dedication for Fire Station 33 in Wildwood.

Commissioners Craig Estep and Gary Search attended the Jan. 26 ceremony at the new Station 33. The firehouse includes a 7,363-square-foot building with three bunk rooms that each house two firefighters, a kitchen, a living room and a weight room.

The contractor for the project was Odyssey Global, the architect was the Lunz Group and KimleyHorn provided civil engineering. The contract for the project was a little more than $2.4 million, a press release states.

