Villages Sumter County commissioners dedicate new Wildwood fire station

Two Sumter County commissioners from The Villages recently conducted a dedication ceremony for a new fire station in Wildwood.

Commissioners Craig Estep and Gary Search attended the Jan. 26 ceremony at the new Station 33. The firehouse includes a 7,363-square-foot building with three bunk rooms that each house two firefighters, a kitchen, a living room and a weight room.

The contractor for the project was Odyssey Global, the architect was the Lunz Group and KimleyHorn provided civil engineering. The contract for the project was a little more than $2.4 million, a press release states.