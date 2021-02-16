Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Donna E. Pooler

Staff Report

Donna E. Pooler

Donna E. Pooler was heaven bound on February 10, 2021. She entered hospice care in The Villages, FL only briefly before peacefully passing on after a tough battle with aspiration pneumonia.

Loved by all, she is importantly valued and remembered as Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Friend, Neighbor, Co-worker, Legal Adviser, and Life Coach. You simply cannot write down what she gave to us all. Those connections shall be our memories. All along the way was this quiet love of hers, a love that was so powerful – coupled with her own brand of wisdom. She offered unwavering love without judgement, advice without demands, communication without conflict. There was always a ‘peace’ in knowing she was there for you.

Donna Esther Eysaman was born to Leon John Eysaman and Esther Louise Goodnough Eysaman on June 25th (year not disclosed purposely) in Gouverneur, NY. Donna is the wife of Robert C. Pooler, married 4/13/1982, having spent nearly 39 years in marriage. They were Watertown and Chaumont, NY residents until 1997 when they moved to The Villages, FL and built their new home there in the village of Palo Alto.

Donna is the most wonderful mother to: Lawrence J. Coburn (Erin), Watertown, NY, Debra L. Coburn Neddo, who predeceased her, Michael J. Coburn (Lisa), Vero Beach, FL, Randal D. Coburn (Athena), Glendale, NY, Candice L. Alguire Hensler, Lynnwood, WA, Shelly S. Alguire Richard (Mark), Panama City, FL, and Katie L. Pooler, Clayton, NY. She is also ‘Grandma Donna’ to 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with #14 on the way.

For nearly 70 years Donna worked in the legal and law profession. She started right after graduation, and as a mere teenager, working for the OSI at Pope Air Force Base. After returning to Watertown she spent 5 years working for Attorney Ted Charlebois, then left there to have a long career working at Mott & Wiltse for Attorney Don Wiltse. After Mr. Wiltse’s death she moved right next door and worked at Renzi & Capone for Attorney Dick Capone. She did “retire” for 1 year when she & Bob moved to Florida to build their home, but became bored and wanted to continue using her God given talent for both law & probate. At that time, she began working at Millhorn Law Firm for Attorney Michael Millhorn, later becoming Millhorn & Shanawany Law Firm, and eventually working for Attorney Hisham “Sham” Shanawany until death. Her work meant “quality of life” to her. She loved helping clients through probate, and other legal matters, and they loved her equally. They appreciated and respected her for who she was as a caring human being. There was value in those relationships for both.

WE have been asked by her to continue to have good and happy lives, to continue to make her proud, and to feel the love and caring she instilled in us ALL. In giving her this gift we will more easily see that she gifted us in so many ways and prepared us well.

IN LOVING MEMORY of our Donna, you shall be so very missed.

