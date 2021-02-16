Dorothy Eva Doyle McLaughlin

Dorothy “Dot” Eva Doyle McLaughlin passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida, on February 9, 2021, at the age of 87.

Dorothy is survived by her 7 children; Doris (Brian) Wheeler, William (Pat) McLaughlin, Marcella Volkmar, Stuart (Alicia) McLaughlin, Thomas (Maridith) McLaughlin, Molly McLaughlin, Jenifer (Sean) Jackson; 31 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren (with 3 more on the way) and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald McLaughlin; her mother, Doris Perkins; her father, Charles Doyle; her 4 siblings and 3 of her children, Ronald McLaughlin Jr., Karen Roach, and James McLaughlin.

She was born in Portland, Maine, where she married her husband. Because of his military career Dorothy called many places “home” for 20 years. She and Ronald settled in Winter Park, Florida, until 1990. When they officially retired, they became “Snowbirds” with homes in Altoona, Florida and Long Island, Maine.

Dorothy was loving and dedicated to her children, grandchildren and really anybody else that was, or became, part of the family. She was known for her sass, wit, and no-nonsense approach to life. When she was not caring for her family, she could be found tending to all the animals and birds around her home. Dorothy had a soft spot in her heart for all creatures great and small. She enjoyed a variety of music, television, and movies.

She was always ready to relax and watch something great on tv. We all enjoyed the love she had most recently for Baby Yoda. She was fortunate enough to have had many happy years with her beloved feline companion, Cosmo. When Cosmo crossed the rainbow bridge, she enjoyed time with her grand-dog Luna. Dorothy will always be remembered as very loving, kind, gentle and strong with an amazing sense of humor.

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, February 26, 2021 beginning at Noon at Eaton’s Beach Sandbar & Grill, 15790 SE 134th Ave, Weirsdale, FL, 32195. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Forest Animal Rescue, 640 NE 170th Ct, Silver Springs, FL, 34488 (online at forestanimalrescue.org) or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (online at stjude.org). Condolences can be mailed to Marcella Volkmar at 4900 SE 102nd Pl Lot #34, Belleview, FL, 34420.