Mary Boland of The Villages went to be with her Savior on Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Jan 5, 1935 to William and Mary Griffin in Oswego New York. She later relocated to Saratoga Springs New York and finally retired in The Villages Florida.

She was known for being a kind and gentle loving woman. She will be greatly missed by those who lives she touched. She was the social butterfly to every event and always had a smile.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Leo Boland and her first husband, James Koch.. She is survived by her children Susan Stoltz-Hampton (Jim) Wildwood Florida, Richard Koch (Diana) of Magnolia Texas, Kathryn Schroeder of Altmar New York and , Betsy Boland (Eion) of Ireland. She also leaves seven granddaughters and eleven great grandchildren.

Unfortunately due to Covid there will be no formal services and Mary will be interned with her husband Leo in Saratoga Springs New York.