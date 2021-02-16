Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Residents crowd special meeting on The Villages’ offer on impact fees

Marv Balousek

Residents crowded a special meeting of the Sumter County Commission on Tuesday night on The Villages’ offer on impact fees.

The meeting was held in a small conference room at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The close quarters left many residents standing in the hallway.

Dan Warren of the Village of Gilchrist, at podium, speaks Tuesday night to the Sumter County Commission.

Last week, Villages Vice President Gary Lester announced in a letter that The Villages would agree to a 40 percent increase in impact fees.

Impact fees and a 25 percent property tax increase approved in September 2019, helped propel three new commissioners to victory in the 2020 election – Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.

Impact fees are a one-time charge, not a continuing tax, paid by developers for new projects or expansion. The money is used to pay for roads and other infrastructure costs.

