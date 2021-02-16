Ronald D. Buckett, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away February 7, 2021.

Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on August 3, 1937. He was the son of Donald and Helen (Chart) Buckett, following his mother’s death Ron and his sister Mary Jane were raised by their grandparents Thomas and Helen Buckett. Ron farmed and drove an 18-wheeler for 30 years. He enjoyed anything with wheels, “the faster, the better,” golfing, bocce ball and watching old western movies.

Ron is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 61 years. Dear Father of Kelly (Paul) Keeku, Terri (Tom) Behrens, Tammy (Steve) Janson, Shelly (Jeff) Zuba. Proud Grandfather of Katie (John) Zazworskey, Paul Jr (Jody) Keeku, Tommy (Abbie) Behrens, Jeffery (Jess) Zuba, Timothy Behrens, Michael (Noel) Zuba. Great Grandfather of Austin, Shelby, Paul III Keeku, Mia, John and Vincent Zazworskey, Elliotte and Rosalie Behrens, and baby Zuba in May.

Ron is further survived by his sister Mary Jane Turnock, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald, Helen and stepmother Adina Buckett, In-laws William and Sophie Fecteau, Brother in-law Ralph Turnock and Sister in-law Charmaine Hebert.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelist Catholic Church.

Due to Covid a celebration of life will be held at a later date.