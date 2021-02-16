Tuesday, February 16, 2021
60.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ronald D. Buckett

Staff Report

Ronald Buckett

Ronald D. Buckett, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away February 7, 2021.

Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on August 3, 1937. He was the son of Donald and Helen (Chart) Buckett, following his mother’s death Ron and his sister Mary Jane were raised by their grandparents Thomas and Helen Buckett. Ron farmed and drove an 18-wheeler for 30 years. He enjoyed anything with wheels, “the faster, the better,” golfing, bocce ball and watching old western movies.

Ron is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 61 years. Dear Father of Kelly (Paul) Keeku, Terri (Tom) Behrens, Tammy (Steve) Janson, Shelly (Jeff) Zuba. Proud Grandfather of Katie (John) Zazworskey, Paul Jr (Jody) Keeku, Tommy (Abbie) Behrens, Jeffery (Jess) Zuba, Timothy Behrens, Michael (Noel) Zuba. Great Grandfather of Austin, Shelby, Paul III Keeku, Mia, John and Vincent Zazworskey, Elliotte and Rosalie Behrens, and baby Zuba in May.

Ron is further survived by his sister Mary Jane Turnock, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald, Helen and stepmother Adina Buckett, In-laws William and Sophie Fecteau, Brother in-law Ralph Turnock and Sister in-law Charmaine Hebert.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelist Catholic Church.

Due to Covid a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Donna E. Pooler

Donna Pooler and her husband, Robert, were Watertown and Chaumont, NY, residents until 1997 when they moved to The Villages and built their new home in the Village of Palo Alto.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph C. Guiod Sr.

Joseph C. Guiod Sr., of The Villages, became an Angel on Tuesday, February 9.
Read more
Obituaries

John “Dan” Baumann

Services for Pastor John "Dan" Baumann will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas V. Steed

After moving to The Villages in 2008, Thomas Steed continued his successful hobby of Masters Track and Field, competing in Senior Games and breaking records in his age group in the discus and shot put competitions. He also became an avid golfer, always chasing that elusive hole-in-one.
Read more
Obituaries

John P. Reithel

John Reithel was a hard worker and loved his family. He was a wonderful person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Louise Hartley

MaryLou Hartley had a long career as a medical coder, was a gifted cook who loved to entertain, and she enjoyed traveling the world with her family.
Read more
Obituaries

Eileen Ferguson

In The Villages, Eileen Ferguson and husband Dave attended St. Vincent De Paul Church. She enjoyed volunteering in her community at Operation Shoebox and Mother’s Cupboard. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,646FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.6 ° F
61 °
60 °
89 %
0.8mph
95 %
Tue
68 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment