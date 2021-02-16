Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of Thomas Warning, on February 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Ellen Warning, his wife of 48 years and loving father of Dana Warning and Jill Warning. Tom passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughters by his side. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Lauria. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Jean and William Warning, sisters Jane Murin and Mary Allen and brother William Warning.

Tom was born on December 28, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ. Tom and Ellen lived in Cedar Grove, NJ for 27 years where they raised their daughters before moving to The Villages, FL in 2002. Tom worked for Otis Elevator for 34 years and provided a wonderful life for his family. He loved to travel and felt blessed that he was able to visit Europe on several occasions.

Tom will fondly be remembered for his great sense of humor, kindness, generosity and his love of family. Visitation will be Fri., Feb. 19th 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 * 352-775-7427. Funeral Mass will be Sat., Feb. 20, 2021 10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in the honor of Tom Warning at http://www.cancer.org.