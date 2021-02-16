Tuesday, February 16, 2021
65.4 F
The Villages
Letters to the Editor

Where is the Developer when Villagers need vaccinations?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read and hear all the time how poorly we are doing with the COVID-19 Vaccine rollout in Sumter County and more importantly (to me) The Villages.
They are correct about a disconnect of words vs. actions from Gov. DeSantis relative to this community being cared for in an expeditious and responsible way.
Now I must ask as well — where is Mr. Morse (our Developer) and his considerable influence in state and politics in general (a fact as a major donor) on taking care of those of us who have supported him with investments in housing, daily commercial expenditures and even our “presumed” medical care through The Villages Health System?
I would have “bet the farm,” so to speak, that we would not be in this predicament right now and experience such a level of frustration in getting initial COVID-19 shots out to all of us within 30 days under full scheduling — predicated and then making sure allocations of vaccines were ample to meet that goal.
Enough “political voodoo” and as former Gov. Scott used to say, “Let’s get to work” and that is what all the aforementioned responsible parties should be doing for us!

Jerry Shane
Village of Hadley

 

