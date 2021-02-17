With deepest sorrow, we announce that Anthony Robert Lombardo, 26, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Anthony was born July 23, 1994.

Those who knew Anthony, even a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives.

Anthony enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, comedy, video games, listening to music and spending time with his family. Anthony is a graduate from Lake Weir High School 2012.

Anthony will be missed everyday by his father James Lombardo (Brenda), his mother Mary Lombardo (Rob Worsham), brother Austyn Lombardo, maternal grandparents Richard Pena (Karen) and Dahlia Scott, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and great friends.

We know Anthony is now with his brother Ryan Lombardo, his paternal grandparents, James and Judy Lombardo, Aunts Pam and Kim.

Anthony is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.