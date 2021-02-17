Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Face masks have saved millions of lives globally

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with many of the earlier posts about the importance of wearing face masks. I have been in the filtration industry for 40 years and have worked with filtration companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia. I am considered a leading consultant globally for non-woven facemask filtration media.  I have lived though the bird flu, the swine flu and others outbreaks while working overseas. Face masks have saved millions of lives globally.  If you don’t wear the masks now, you may have to wear them continuously in the future. Be smart about the short term inconvenience, think about the future.

Jim Greene
Village of Fenney

 

