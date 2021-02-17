Paris Climate Agreement belongs in Mad Magazine

A recent Villages-News.com reader commentary about the Paris Climate Agreement (“U.S. will benefit from rejoining Paris Agreement”) is a complete joke. In short — it is madness of global proportions.

This Agreement has repeatedly been shown to be fraudulent. Just read it. People didn’t read “Mein Kampf” because they didn’t think Hitler could be that bad. If the Paris Agreement is fully implemented, the world population will suffer — except for the ruling elite of course.

The Paris Climate Agreement is just another name for the global elitists’ plans to institute world Communism. This plan is also called other names: such as the New World Order, the Green New Deal, and Agenda 21. Incredibly, world leaders are not hiding their diabolical agenda. For example, President Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet Union President said in 1996, “The threat of environmental crisis will be the international disaster key to unlock the New World Order.” Christiana Figueres, the lead architect of the Paris Agreement said in 2016, “… part of my commitment to the public good is through common goals that can only be best reached by working together — if that’s called communism so be it.”

Through the Paris Agreement, the Chinese Communists are playing us like a cheap fiddle. China is cleverly using the Paris Agreement to its benefit by using the climatic ignorance of the “green revolutionaries” like AOC. As Biden begins to stifle our industrial independence, China’s international prominence is accelerating through the use of cheap and plentiful fossil fuels. China is building more than 350 coal-fired power plants worldwide, including 184 within China’s borders. China is the world’s largest coal consumer, and now they are nearly finished building a huge, 1141 mile coal transportation railway from Mongolia into China, which will haul 200 million tonnes of coal annually.

Not only has America’s delusional “green movement” stopped construction of any new U.S. coal plants, but Biden’s actions to stop natural gas pipeline construction is even more devastating to our economy. Canadian natural gas will now instead be sold to China’s thriving industries, which will not only cripple America’s industries, but will also result in lost jobs — which has already started.

The Paris Agreement belongs in Mad Magazine, or better yet as a bird cage liner. It will prove to be a disaster for America. It will increase unemployment, it will increase energy and food prices, and overall lower our standards of living. The big lie driving the Pairs Agreement is that Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is driving climate change. The data says otherwise. That “follow-the-science” mantra is also fraudulent. Many years ago there was a “consensus” of renowned experts who “followed the science” saying that the Aryan race was superior — but the data did not support that either — just like the data doesn’t support CO2 as a temperature control knob. There is no climate change emergency — just a climate education emergency.

If you still believe the Paris thing is all about the climate — you’ve been had. Remember what Ottmar Edenhofer (Professor of the Economics of Climate Change at the Technical University of Berlin, and former IPCC official) said in a 2010 interview, “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy … we have to work together to regulate the financial markets.” Hey folks — it’s all about world wealth redistribution — Communism.

