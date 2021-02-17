Woman with unpaid tab arrested after outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse

A woman with an unpaid tab was arrested after an apparently intoxicated outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Heather Hersh, 35, of Leesburg, had a meal and drinks totaling $46.51 on Tuesday night, took off her shoes and walked around the restaurant asking other diners for cigarettes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the Pennsylvania native barefoot in the bar. She was uncooperative and her behavior was erratic.

A Longhorn manager said the restaurant did not care about the money she owed, but wanted her off the premises. She refused to leave, yelling and arguing with police.

Hersh was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct. She was booked on $1,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.