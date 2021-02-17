Wednesday, February 17, 2021
54.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Zofia DiLaurenzio

Staff Report

Zofia DiLaurenzio

Zofia DiLaurenzio, 89, longtime resident of Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 with her devoted family at her side. She was born in Jankowo, Poland, daughter of the late Antoni and Jozefa (Just). In 1967 Zofia immigrated to the United States with her four young children and worked for The Eastern Company in Naugatuck, CT for many years before retiring.

Zofia was predeceased by her beloved husband Louis of many years, four brothers Zygmunt, Tadeusz, Witold Dabkowski and Antoni Modzelewski, daughter in-law Alina Kupis, son-in-law Robert Poynton and great granddaughter Skyler Fabrisi. She is survived by her longtime companion William Smiley of Lady Lake, FL, children Halina Modelski and husband Gerald of Fredericksburg, VA, Viesia Kupis and husband John Holleran of Burlington, CT, Gladys Poynton and fiancé Alan Furness of Stafford Springs, CT, Richard Kupis and wife Joanne of Portland, CT. She also leaves her sister-in-law Anna Modzelewska; grandchildren Jeffrey Salinardi and wife Cassandra, Brenda Salinardi and husband Barret Bulmer, Rachel Fabrisi and fiancé Russell Gargon, Timothy Fabrisi and wife Alicia, Daniel Kupis and wife Lauren, Robert Poynton, April O’Brien and husband Richard, and William Poynton; precious great grandchildren Lila and Jenna Salinardi, Grace Murray, Owen, Benjamin, and Adriana Bulmer, Jordan and Hope Fabrisi, Connor and Kyle O’Brien, Austin and Kalina Poynton, and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Zofia was determined to make a better life for her children and moved them from Poland to the United States. After realizing the benefits and opportunities in the United States, she made it possible for the rest of her family and close friends to relocate as well. Family and friends were her love and joy. The love for her children was evident in everything that she did. Zofia’s enjoyments included gardening, crocheting, cooking and above all spending time with family and friends. She grew vegetables, fruit and beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking the traditional Polish food and sharing her recipes. Nothing gave her more pleasure than to watch others enjoy her cooking. We all remember the big holiday dinners at her house. She loved when family and friends stopped by, and no one ever left without having something to eat. Everyone felt welcome at Zofia’s home. When she and Louis moved to Florida, she worried that no one would want to come to visit them because it was too far. They all visited multiple times and have fond memories of their trips. Zofia’s friendly personality, awesome sense of humor and her huge heart quickly turned perfect strangers into devoted friends.

Zofia will be remembered as a loving, caring person who was always willing to help others. Her personality, beautiful smile and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for the passionate care they gave Zofia in her final days.

Donations in memory of Zofia DiLaurenzio may be made to The American Heart Association.

Service arrangements will be made at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Anthony Robert Lombardo

Anthony Lombardo enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, comedy, video games, listening to music and spending time with his family.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Boland

Villager Mary Boland was known for being a kind and gentle loving woman. She was the social butterfly to every event and always had a smile.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas Warning

Tom Warning and his wife, Ellen , lived in Cedar Grove, NJ, for 27 years where they raised their daughters before moving to The Villages in 2002. 
Read more
Obituaries

James E. Brokaw

Jim Brokaw pursued his love for golf for many years as a member of the “Creekers” on his home course, The Links at Spruce Creek South. He always claimed he shot his age and enjoyed “winning” money from his former Creekers.
Read more
Obituaries

Dorothy Eva Doyle McLaughlin

Dorothy McLaughlin was known for her sass, wit, and no-nonsense approach to life. When she was not caring for her family, she could be found tending to all the animals and birds around her home.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald D. Buckett

Ron Buckett farmed and drove an 18-wheeler for 30 years. He enjoyed anything with wheels, “the faster, the better,” golfing, bocce ball and watching old western movies.
Read more
Obituaries

Donna E. Pooler

Donna Pooler and her husband, Robert, were Watertown and Chaumont, NY, residents until 1997 when they moved to The Villages and built their new home in the Village of Palo Alto.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.8 ° F
56 °
54 °
93 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
75 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment