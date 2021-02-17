Zofia DiLaurenzio, 89, longtime resident of Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 with her devoted family at her side. She was born in Jankowo, Poland, daughter of the late Antoni and Jozefa (Just). In 1967 Zofia immigrated to the United States with her four young children and worked for The Eastern Company in Naugatuck, CT for many years before retiring.

Zofia was predeceased by her beloved husband Louis of many years, four brothers Zygmunt, Tadeusz, Witold Dabkowski and Antoni Modzelewski, daughter in-law Alina Kupis, son-in-law Robert Poynton and great granddaughter Skyler Fabrisi. She is survived by her longtime companion William Smiley of Lady Lake, FL, children Halina Modelski and husband Gerald of Fredericksburg, VA, Viesia Kupis and husband John Holleran of Burlington, CT, Gladys Poynton and fiancé Alan Furness of Stafford Springs, CT, Richard Kupis and wife Joanne of Portland, CT. She also leaves her sister-in-law Anna Modzelewska; grandchildren Jeffrey Salinardi and wife Cassandra, Brenda Salinardi and husband Barret Bulmer, Rachel Fabrisi and fiancé Russell Gargon, Timothy Fabrisi and wife Alicia, Daniel Kupis and wife Lauren, Robert Poynton, April O’Brien and husband Richard, and William Poynton; precious great grandchildren Lila and Jenna Salinardi, Grace Murray, Owen, Benjamin, and Adriana Bulmer, Jordan and Hope Fabrisi, Connor and Kyle O’Brien, Austin and Kalina Poynton, and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Zofia was determined to make a better life for her children and moved them from Poland to the United States. After realizing the benefits and opportunities in the United States, she made it possible for the rest of her family and close friends to relocate as well. Family and friends were her love and joy. The love for her children was evident in everything that she did. Zofia’s enjoyments included gardening, crocheting, cooking and above all spending time with family and friends. She grew vegetables, fruit and beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking the traditional Polish food and sharing her recipes. Nothing gave her more pleasure than to watch others enjoy her cooking. We all remember the big holiday dinners at her house. She loved when family and friends stopped by, and no one ever left without having something to eat. Everyone felt welcome at Zofia’s home. When she and Louis moved to Florida, she worried that no one would want to come to visit them because it was too far. They all visited multiple times and have fond memories of their trips. Zofia’s friendly personality, awesome sense of humor and her huge heart quickly turned perfect strangers into devoted friends.

Zofia will be remembered as a loving, caring person who was always willing to help others. Her personality, beautiful smile and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for the passionate care they gave Zofia in her final days.

Donations in memory of Zofia DiLaurenzio may be made to The American Heart Association.

Service arrangements will be made at a later date.